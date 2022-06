HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania State Senate has unanimously passed a bill that allows for amplified music outdoors at restaurants and bars.Pennsylvania's current liquor code requires nearly all establishments to have no noise on their property lines.The bill would allow all establishments with a liquor license to offer amplified sound, up to 75 decibels, on weeknights until 9 p.m. and weekends until midnight.The measure now heads to the Pennsylvania House.