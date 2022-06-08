Adam Sandler, Tobias Harris hit red carpet in Philadelphia for 'Hustle' premiere

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11026332" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adam Sandler was greeted with loud cheers as he took a break from filming his new Netflix movie "Hustle" in Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris says he’s possibly up for more film roles. He said he loved working on this film. pic.twitter.com/YNmz5qLvTZ — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 7, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11585410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In "Hustle," Sandler plays a washed-up basketball scout who discovers a streetball player, played by real-life NBA star Juancho Hernangomez.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hollywood came to Center City on Tuesday night with the Philadelphia red carpet premiere of 'Hustle' -- the movie starring Adam Sandler."Philly I think comes off well," said director Jeremiah Zagar, who's from Philadelphia."He wanted to make it as Philly as possible. We just listen to whatever Jeremiah said to do," added Sandler.The film follows Sandler's character as a basketball scout for the 76ers who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad in Spain. Against his team's approval, Sandler takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the United States and has one last shot to do it.Juancho Hernangomez plays the star basketball player. He has played for several NBA teams.76ers' Tobias Harris even made a cameo in the movie."It was a lot of fun, it wasn't the easiest remembering lines. It was really intense. We were really playing actual one-on-one," said Harris."Probably the best one was with Tobias. When we play one-on-one in the streets, that was the best one," added Hernangomez.Sandler spoke to Action News about his love for Philadelphia and the Sixers after shooting the movie."The whole city is great. I'm a Knicks fan, but this year since I had such a great time with you guys ... I was pulling for you," said Sandler, speaking of the 76ers' playoff run.As for more film projects headed to Philadelphia, Zagar said he is all for it."Pennsylvania needs to open up more and more for the tax breaks that come here. We were lucky enough to get one, but the more they open up, the more films will come and shoot here."Jen Su, who is on the Board of Directors of the Philadelphia Film Society, said with each movie that films here, it paves the way for more."I love that Jeremiah is here filming in his own home city. I'm hoping to have more movies, and I think some are on the horizon, I just can't talk about it."'Hustle' is playing in theatres and premieres on Netflix starting Wednesday, June 8.