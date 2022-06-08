mass shooting

Family, Girard College community gather to remember shooting victim Kristopher Minners

"The world lost a light this past Sunday," said James Turner, the interim president for Girard College.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family, Girard College community gather to remember Kris Minners

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The devastating loss of 22-year-old Kristopher Minners is still rippling throughout Girard College in Philadelphia.

The beloved 2nd and 6th-grade resident advisor was gunned down on South Street Saturday night during a mass shooting that killed three. Eleven others were also shot and wounded.

On Tuesday, friends and family held a balloon release in his memory.

"The world lost a light this past Sunday," said James Turner, the interim president for Girard College.

The college is a five-day boarding school in Philadelphia for students grades 1-12.

Students as young as seven years remembered the resident advisor as someone who poured his heart and soul into his students.

SEE ALSO: South Street shooting victim Kris Minners remembered as man with good heart, bright future
EMBED More News Videos

"Our hearts are broken for Kristopher and his family, and our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by this appalling act of violence," said Interim President of Girard College, James D. Turner.



"We had such good memories with you and I hope we have them with the next RA too," said a 6th grader who attended the vigil.

For the first time, Minner's father, Keith Selby, spoke about the impact his son made and the legacy he leaves behind.

"A life and legacy that children will emulate," said Selby. "That love conquers all and staying focused on your mission and live on purpose for God."

Selby is calling on the city and the country for stiffer penalties. He says his son loved everyone and they all loved him back.

"That's why he wanted to have a job that was in serving," said Selby. "He loved to serve and he cared so much he was so proud of being an RA here."

Girard College is naming its "Resident Advisor of the Month" award after Kristopher Minner and they are creating a memorial fund for his family.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasouth streetgun violencemass shootingshootingfamily
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Board set to vote on armed guards at South Jersey school
Woman killed in South Street shooting remembered as loving daughter
Anti-violence program offers shooters a way out
Mayor Kenney tours South St. to discuss safety with business owners
TOP STORIES
South Street shooting: 3rd suspect being sought by police
Election Results: Live updates on New Jersey primary races
Sandler, 76ers' Tobias Harris hit red carpet for 'Hustle' premiere
Board set to vote on armed guards at South Jersey school
Philly's Ryan Long receives Jeopardy! winnings at 6abc studios
Woman killed after car crushed by tree branch in NJ identified
Anti-violence program offers shooters a way out
Show More
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Meet Chadds Ford's Martha King, a world champion lumberjack
Woman killed in South Street shooting remembered as loving daughter
Brain cancer keeps him from racing, but not from riding for the cause
Trudy Haynes, Philly's first Black TV reporter, passes away at 95
More TOP STORIES News