Family, Girard College community gather to remember shooting victim Kristopher Minners

The beloved 2nd and 6th-grade resident advisor was gunned down on South Street Saturday night during a mass shooting that killed three. Eleven others were also shot and wounded.
On Tuesday, friends and family held a balloon release in his memory.
"The world lost a light this past Sunday," said James Turner, the interim president for Girard College.
The college is a five-day boarding school in Philadelphia for students grades 1-12.
Students as young as seven years remembered the resident advisor as someone who poured his heart and soul into his students.
"We had such good memories with you and I hope we have them with the next RA too," said a 6th grader who attended the vigil.
For the first time, Minner's father, Keith Selby, spoke about the impact his son made and the legacy he leaves behind.
"A life and legacy that children will emulate," said Selby. "That love conquers all and staying focused on your mission and live on purpose for God."
Selby is calling on the city and the country for stiffer penalties. He says his son loved everyone and they all loved him back.
"That's why he wanted to have a job that was in serving," said Selby. "He loved to serve and he cared so much he was so proud of being an RA here."
Girard College is naming its "Resident Advisor of the Month" award after Kristopher Minner and they are creating a memorial fund for his family.