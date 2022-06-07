Philadelphia's Ryan Long receives Jeopardy! winnings at 6abc studios

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ryan Long quickly became Philadelphia's most beloved smart guy for the past three weeks and a global fan favorite on Jeopardy!The Mount Airy ride share driver's 16-game streak came to an end Monday night.Action News had a chance to hand Ryan his winnings at 6abc's studio location.Long went to Hollywood with just two dress shirts, and even forgot his glasses.Six-teen wins later-- he received a real champions' welcome and his check for $300,401."I earned that last dollar," Long laughed.He is now officially the winningest contestant in Philadelphia history, proving that a love of reading and some good old Philly grit are the makings of a champion."Trust yourself, hold onto your dreams and don't let anybody steal your shine," Long said, quoting his grandmother.His proud mother, Angela Long, says her only child read the dictionary as a kid."He's always been a Jeopardy! fan, and he's always been smart," Angela said. "I know every mom says that about their kid, but my kid was reading the newspaper at 4-years-old."6abc super fans came to celebrate his epic run on the show, including Action News reporter Trish Hartman, who went to high school with Long."We're so proud of you," she told him.Long returns to Jeopardy! in the fall for the Tournament of Champions."It's amazing," he said. "It's a great feeling. My life is completely different than it was before. I have to take some time to find out who the new me is now, but I will always stay the old me."First up, he's taking his son fishing.As for those two shirts he brought to L.A., he laughed. "I had them dipped in bronze."Long is also retiring as a ride share driver.He wants everyone to know that there are a lot of smart people out there.So, the next time you get in an Uber, he wants people to remember, "You never know who you're talking to."