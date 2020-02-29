Pennsylvania state trooper shot while conducting traffic stop, 20-year-old DUI suspect arrested

CHAMBERSBURG, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop early Saturday, authorities said.The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on the 1400 block of Lincoln Way in Guliford Township, Franklin County.Police said troopers pulled over 20-year-old Robert William Ransom of Chambersburg who was suspected of driving under the influence.During a field sobriety test, authorities said, an altercation occurred between Ransom and the troopers.While attempting to place him under arrest, state police said Ransom pulled out a gun and shot one of the troopers.Ransom was taken into custody uninjured.The injured trooper was flown to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.The Franklin County township cited as the location of the shooting is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of the Maryland border.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.