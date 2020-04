Pennsylvania stay at home order to remain in effect until May 8; some restrictions to be eased

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf said on Monday that a statewide stay at home order will remain in effect until at least May 8, but some restrictions are being eased.During a news conference, Wolf said that some limited construction in the state will be allowed to resume on May 8, with guidelines for social distancing.Wolf also said more businesses and regions could be allowed to reopen then, but he said standards for reopening the state will be guided by a data-driven and regional approach.He mentioned the curbside pickup for state liquor stores that is now underway , and also said that auto sales can resume online."Today, we are taking small steps toward a degree of normalcy. We are allowing curbside pickup of phone orders at PLCB stores and auto sales will be allowed to take place online. On May 8, construction will resume statewide," Wolf said."I want to caution that we will not be resuming operations as they were in February. We're going to continue to take precautions that limit our physical contact with others, and we will closely monitor this to see if it can be done safely," Wolf continued.The curbside pickup for liquor stores will allow officials to observe how limiting person-to-person contact can lead to curbside pickup for other industries, the governor said.He pointed out that there is no vaccine, no cure, and no antibody test so most restrictions and the stay at home order cannot be relaxed.The following details were released by the governor's office:Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported 92 additional coronavirus deaths and 948 additional cases on Monday.That brings the statewide death toll to 1,204. A total of 33,232 COVID-19 cases have been reported.There are 129,720 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:-Less than 1% are aged 0-4;-Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;-1% are aged 13-18;-6% are aged 19-24;-39% are aged 25-49;-28% are aged 50-64; and-24% are aged 65 or older.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.___The unparalleled decision a month ago to close the state-owned stores that sell nearly all of Pennsylvania's liquor and much of its wine prompted some people to drive across state lines to stock up, risking a misdemeanor charge.On Monday, some of Pennsylvania's liquor stores will open back up. They will only take orders by phone for limited quantities.Customers can call in orders to select stores from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and order up to six bottles at a time.Only one total order, per customer, is allowed each day.Customers can then pick up their orders outside the store. People angry with the Pennsylvania business closures and statewide restrictions plan to protest outside of the State Capitol building in Harrisburg at noon on MondayOrganizers said they are encouraging social distancing at the event, and attendees are being instructed to wear face masks.___