Pennsylvania stay at home order to remain in effect until May 8; some restrictions to be eased

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf said on Monday that a statewide stay at home order will remain in effect until at least May 8, but some restrictions are being eased.
During a news conference, Wolf said that some limited construction in the state will be allowed to resume on May 8, with guidelines for social distancing.
Wolf also said more businesses and regions could be allowed to reopen then, but he said standards for reopening the state will be guided by a data-driven and regional approach.
He mentioned the curbside pickup for state liquor stores that is now underway, and also said that auto sales can resume online.
"Today, we are taking small steps toward a degree of normalcy. We are allowing curbside pickup of phone orders at PLCB stores and auto sales will be allowed to take place online. On May 8, construction will resume statewide," Wolf said.
"I want to caution that we will not be resuming operations as they were in February. We're going to continue to take precautions that limit our physical contact with others, and we will closely monitor this to see if it can be done safely," Wolf continued.
The curbside pickup for liquor stores will allow officials to observe how limiting person-to-person contact can lead to curbside pickup for other industries, the governor said.
He pointed out that there is no vaccine, no cure, and no antibody test so most restrictions and the stay at home order cannot be relaxed.
The following details were released by the governor's office:
Vehicle Sales May Be Conducted Online
The governor will sign Senate Bill 841 later today that approves qualified Pennsylvania notaries public to perform remote online notarizations, which will allow auto dealerships to conducted limited car sales and leasing operations through online sales, as a notary is required to complete the transaction. Auto dealerships may continue to remain open for certain activities, such as repairs to passenger and commercial vehicles and sales of auto parts, but in-person car sales or leases are still considered non-life sustaining and remain prohibited at this time.
Construction With Strict Guidelines Resumes Friday, May 8
Public and private residential and non-residential construction may resume statewide starting Friday, May 8, in accordance with safety guidance that will be issued by the administration shortly. Construction projects already deemed life-sustaining may continue while adhering to social distancing, personnel limits and other guidance as announced by the administration.
PLCB Begins Limited Curbside Pickup
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today began accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup at 176 locations. Phone orders can be placed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until reaching a store's maximum order capacity each day. Curbside pickups will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. within a few days of order placement. Callers will be guided through each store's unique inventory. There is a limit of six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. At pickup, customers will be required to present identification before the order is delivered.
The PLCB website lists the stores offering curbside pickup. PLCB anticipates expanding the service at more locations in the future. The PLCB website, FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, is also increasing order capacity.
LATEST NUMBERS
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported 92 additional coronavirus deaths and 948 additional cases on Monday.
That brings the statewide death toll to 1,204. A total of 33,232 COVID-19 cases have been reported.
Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19, dermatologists say
There are 129,720 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
-Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
-Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
-1% are aged 13-18;
-6% are aged 19-24;
-39% are aged 25-49;
-28% are aged 50-64; and
-24% are aged 65 or older.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
___
LIQUOR STORES REOPEN FOR ORDERS
The unparalleled decision a month ago to close the state-owned stores that sell nearly all of Pennsylvania's liquor and much of its wine prompted some people to drive across state lines to stock up, risking a misdemeanor charge.
On Monday, some of Pennsylvania's liquor stores will open back up.
They will only take orders by phone for limited quantities.
Customers can call in orders to select stores from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and order up to six bottles at a time.
Only one total order, per customer, is allowed each day.
Customers can then pick up their orders outside the store.
Read a list of the participating stores here.
PLANNED PROTEST
People angry with the Pennsylvania business closures and statewide restrictions plan to protest outside of the State Capitol building in Harrisburg at noon on Monday
Organizers said they are encouraging social distancing at the event, and attendees are being instructed to wear face masks.
___
