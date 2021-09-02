Weather

Storms leave homes and businesses damaged, roads blocked in Pa.

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Storms leave homes and businesses damaged, roads blocked in Pa.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Images from Montgomery and Chester counties in Pennsylvania show the power of the storms that swept through the region on Wednesday evening.

In Horsham, Montgomery County, Action News reporter George Solis was in the area of Welsh Road and Limekiln Pike where traffic was at a standstill thanks, in part, to flooding and debris from fallen trees on the roadway.

Power lines were down, and we saw a street sign that was bent at a 90-degree angle.

In Fort Washington, video shows the storm hitting the Mercedes dealership.

The employees took shelter and when the storm passed there was damage to the building's ceiling.

Governor Tom Wolf announced that emergency resources have been sent to Bucks County to provide support following severe flooding from the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida.

"This dangerous storm has brought severe weather to Southeastern Pennsylvania, which demands an immediate response," Gov. Wolf said. "This evening, National Guard high water vehicles, a PA-Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue water rescue team, and two swift water emergency response teams from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission have been dispatched to Bucks County to provide appropriate emergency support."

RELATED: Video captures tornado, storm damage from Ida's remnants
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple videos capture tornado moving through South Jersey on September 1, 2021.



In Chester County, photos showed severe damage to homes there.

A photo sent by Mike Schubert showed the back of one home had been sheared off.

RELATED: Multiple homes destroyed after tornado hits Mullica Hill, NJ
EMBED More News Videos

Video captures multiple damaged homes in Mullica Hill, NJ after tornado spotted in area on September 1, 2021.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhorsham townshipoxford boroughthunderstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video captures tornado, storm damage from Ida's remnants
Multiple homes destroyed after tornado hits South Jersey
Flash Flood EMERGENCY in parts of Montgomery, Chester counties
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Check School Closings and Delays
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
Weather explained: What is a flash flood?
Show More
AAA urging caution, planning as storms create dangerous driving
Radnor Township preps for flooding with specialized truck
After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction
1 student killed in shooting at North Carolina high school
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
More TOP STORIES News