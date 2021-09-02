Storms leave homes and businesses damaged, roads blocked in Pa.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10993094" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple videos capture tornado moving through South Jersey on September 1, 2021.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10993221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video captures multiple damaged homes in Mullica Hill, NJ after tornado spotted in area on September 1, 2021.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Images from Montgomery and Chester counties in Pennsylvania show the power of the storms that swept through the region on Wednesday evening.In Horsham, Montgomery County, Action News reporter George Solis was in the area of Welsh Road and Limekiln Pike where traffic was at a standstill thanks, in part, to flooding and debris from fallen trees on the roadway.Power lines were down, and we saw a street sign that was bent at a 90-degree angle.In Fort Washington, video shows the storm hitting the Mercedes dealership.The employees took shelter and when the storm passed there was damage to the building's ceiling.Governor Tom Wolf announced that emergency resources have been sent to Bucks County to provide support following severe flooding from the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida."This dangerous storm has brought severe weather to Southeastern Pennsylvania, which demands an immediate response," Gov. Wolf said. "This evening, National Guard high water vehicles, a PA-Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue water rescue team, and two swift water emergency response teams from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission have been dispatched to Bucks County to provide appropriate emergency support."In Chester County, photos showed severe damage to homes there.A photo sent by Mike Schubert showed the back of one home had been sheared off.