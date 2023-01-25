PennDOT preparing for wintery mix in parts of the Lehigh Valley

PennDOT officials are brining roads north of Philadelphia should ice begin to form.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Parts of the Lehigh Valley are expecting a wintery mix of snow and rain on Wednesday. In Philadelphia, only rain is expected.

"In our district, we're going to have about 200 trucks out. It appears it is going to hit and be pretty heavy coming right in the middle of the AM rush hour," said PennDOT District 5 spokesperson Ron Young.

He says if it's cold enough, ice will accumulate on the roads. He advises drivers to take it slow.

"It may look like it's wet. It could actually just be a thin sheet of ice, and rubber on ice doesn't work too good. Go slower and be cautious," said Young.

Fiona James lives in Quakertown and plans to take things slow on the way to work.

"I'm a little worried about that," said James.

