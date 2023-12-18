Man arrested after 2 people slashed on Pennypack Trail in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man who they say slashed people with a large knife during separate attacks in Pennypack Park.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested on December 17 and is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

The incidents happened on the Pennypack Trail in Northeast Philadelphia.

The first attack happened around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22 in the area of 2800 Holme Ave.

Police say the victim was running on the trail and was approaching a bicyclist from behind.

As the runner announced his approach, the bicyclist, who has since been identified as Diaz, became enraged.

The victim said that the bicyclist pulled out a large knife, possibly a machete, and slashed him multiple times in the arms and hands. He was treated for his injuries at Nazareth Hospital.

Then, around 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person walking along the trail in the area of 2800 Winchester Avenue was attacked by a bicyclist with a large knife.

The victim was cut on his right arm and hands and was treated at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

On Dec. 6, a witness reported an encounter with a man on the Pennypack Trail on Nov. 25. at about 8:30 a.m.

The man, riding a black BMX-style bicycle, became agitated and verbally aggressive. The witness managed to leave the area unharmed.

