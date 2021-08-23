Society

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for military service members

EMBED <>More Videos

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for military

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine.

Kirby said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.

In a memo Aug. 9, Austin said he'd seek the president's approval to make the vaccine mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon FDA licensure "whichever comes first."

Kirby said the move is an effort to ensure the safety of service members. Concerns about the virus are especially acute in the military, where service members live and work closely together in barracks and on ships, increasing the risks of rapid spreading. Any large virus outbreak in the military could affect America's ability to defend itself in any security crisis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvaccinescoronavirusmilitarycovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Governor issues vaccine mandate for NJ school workers, state employees
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine | LIVE
Man sentenced for fatal shooting of 2-year-old girl
Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
AccuWeather: Rain moves out, but another heat wave on the way
Henri brings major flooding to parts of New Jersey
Woman killed while trying to help driver hit by truck on I-95
Show More
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
Arrest made after deliveryman brutally attacked in South Philly
14-year-old shot, killed at South Jersey gas station
No need to rush for COVID booster shot, experts say
Man shot in the chest at home in Philly's Parkside section
More TOP STORIES News