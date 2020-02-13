People jump from window to escape 2-alarm fire in Darby Borough, witnesses say

DARBY BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in a rowhome in Darby Borough Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street.


Flames burned through the second floor, causing a second alarm.

Witnesses said that two people jumped from windows to escape the flames.

Darby Fire Company No. 1 Captain Jimmy Watts said three adults were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

Watts said the house in the middle of the row is split into two apartments, with one occupying the first floor and the other occupying the second floor.

Apartments that are next door to the fire might have sustained smoke damage, but Watts said that still needs to be determined.

At least 15 fire departments responded to help extinguish the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting families affected by the fire.

The Fire Marshal is on the scene, beginning an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
darby boroughfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver charged with 7th DUI
Suspect who shot officers in Baltimore was wanted in Pa.
Judge to approve PES refinery sale on Thursday
Philly couple's stolen wedding album found on SEPTA train
AccuWeather: Rainy For A While Today, Bitter Cold On Friday
Exclusive: School bus driver abandons children in NJ, police say
Commissioner Outlaw talks about her vision for Philly police
Show More
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
2 more Philly schools closed due to asbestos
N.J. wrestler back on mat after life-threatening illness
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on AC Expressway
Scathing report on safety of the food we eat
More TOP STORIES News