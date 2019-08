Person of interest in Pennsylvania murders taken into custody in West Virginia

Jack Elijah Turner

Jack Elijah Turner

HOMICIDE POI SOUGHT: The man pictured is being sought for a Double Homicide out of Pennsylvania. Jack Elijah Turner, was confirmed in 3 sightings in the St. Augustine area today. If you have any information of his whereabouts call 911 immediately! Considered Armed and Dangerous! pic.twitter.com/Wro5K31Vqc — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 14, 2019

A Pennsylvania man who is a person of interest in the murders of his stepmom and half-brother has been taken into custody in West Virginia.Turner, 21, was arrested Wednesday by police and the United States Marshall Service at the Greyhound bus station in Charleston after they received a call from Pennsylvania State Police.Earlier in the week, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in Florida said Turner was allegedly seen three times in less than a day in the St. Augustine area.Authorities said Turner resided in this section of Florida before moving to Crawford County, Pennsylvania.Forty-nine-year-old Shannon Whitman and her 10-year-old son were found dead by family members on August 10, ABC affiliate WJET-TV reports. Troopers tell WJET-TV that they believe Turner stole a car at the murder scene. They say he then drove it to a Kwik Fill gas station in Millcreek Township and proceeded to rob the store.Turner is being held in West Virginia but will be returned to Pennsylvania to face charges