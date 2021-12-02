Man in custody following shooting spree in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after police say he murdered a woman, shot another person, and then opened fire on officers near SEPTA's 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby.Officers responded to the scene at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday after a woman was shot and killed in a domestic incident inside 7022 Terminal Square.Investigators say the shooter ran from the apartment building and was firing his gun in the air. He eventually shot a random person on the street.When SEPTA police confronted the man near the 6900 block of Market Street, he fired on officers, investigators said. Police returned fire."We are very fortunate of the time of day that it was and that it was 3:30 in the morning and it wasn't later in the morning because there are lot more people that are in this area," said Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt, of the Upper Darby Township Police Department.Officers responded to the scene after the woman was shot and killed in a domestic incident inside 7022 Terminal Square. Investigators say the shooter ran from the apartment building and was firing his gun in the air and eventually shot a random person on the street.The man that was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.After the gunman shot at officers, officers returned fire, and took the man into custody.The north and south terminals of the station were closed while police investigated.