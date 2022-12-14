WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man who served in Air National Guard dies after falling off snowboard at American Dream Mall

WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 4:41PM
Man dies after snowboarding accident at American Dream Mall
EMBED <>More Videos

A man from Long Island who served with the Air National Guard died after falling off a snowboard at the American Dream Mall.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man who served with the Air National Guard died after falling off a snowboard at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

Peter Matthews, 24, of Bay Shore, New York, was with his sister at the Big Snow indoor park in East Rutherford last Thursday.

His family said he fell as he snowboarded down a slope. They said his sister tried to save him.

Matthews will be buried Monday at Calverton National Cemetery.

Matthews' father said the 24-year-old wanted to become a commercial pilot and that he loved robotics.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW