South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is caring for five puppies Wednesday night, abandoned by someone who was apparently mistreating them.The dogs were found in Vineland early Wednesday morning.They're believed to be Cane Corso mixes, about 6 months old.They're all underweight and suffering from swollen limbs, wounds and a skin condition caused by parasitic mites."Their feet were encrusted with feces, nails urine stained and it is suspected that they were confined in a space too small for normal growth," said officials with the animal shelter.The puppies will be put up for adoption when cleared by a veterinarian.