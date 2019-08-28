community journalist

A day in the life of a therapy dog at CHOP

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Morty loves to play ball, give high-fives, and cuddle with his stuffed elephant according to his official trading card.

He's one of many volunteer dogs at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia who goes door-to-door delivering smiles. His proud mom, Marcy Deringer, has been walking him through the halls of CHOP for the last seven to eight years.

It's part of the Gerald B. Shreiber Pet Therapy Program, which dispatches 60 pet therapy teams across the hospital. It was created to provide that special therapeutic value no human or medicine can give to a child.

The dogs give patients a taste of home and can also provide a distraction from the four walls of a hospital room. As of now, all the dogs belong to volunteers, but a full-time therapy dog is expected at CHOP next year.

To learn more about the volunteer program and how to get involved, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscommunity journalistchildren's hospital of philadelphiapetsanimaldog
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Floating yoga makes you one with the waves
Family fun and education shine in North Philadelphia
Local police departments surprised with K-9 dogs
Camp Independence for adults with disabilities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car bursts into flames after run off road, down embankment into creek: Police
Philly police asking for help after 3 armed robberies
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in alleyway in Camden
Custom ring stolen from Philly couple on vacation in San Francisco
Fmr. Main Line high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Dorian becomes hurricane as it nears US Virgin Islands
Show More
Proposed 'Deana's Law' aims to crack down on repeated DUI drivers
Bethlehem SteelStacks climber may soon be out of jail
Harriet Tubman Museum under construction in Cape May
Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race
Police search for man wanted in Center City iPhone theft
More TOP STORIES News