ACCT Philly teams up with famous songwriters for owners to thank their pets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An effort that combines three things that most of us can agree on: dogs, music and helping people. ACCT Philly has teamed up with famous songwriters for owners to thank their pets.Many would agree that their furry companions could use a little gratitude for helping them stay happy during the pandemic.ACCT Philly partnered up with 17 Nashville songwriters to create an album, just for them.The album is called "Rock and Roll Over" celebrating different breeds and supporting shelters nationwide. The album was created by artists who are unable to tour right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.ACCT Philly says all donations are critical. They hope that when people download the album, they can make a small donation to help.They also encourage people to make videos of their pet rocking out to the tunes and use the hashtag #rockandrollover and #justfurrfun.