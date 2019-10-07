goat

Baby Nigerian dwarf goats just want to have fun

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- Staff at Milwaukee County Zoo have their hands full with a herd of Nigerian dwarf goats. The zoo shared this video of a group of kid goats playfully jumping around their enclosure.

According to the zoo, the kids, born between April 10 and May 24, are too still too small to join the older animals in the Goat Yard.

The zoo staff shared on Facebook that "Kids just wanna have fun! The baby goats are getting so big and will be in the goat yard next year."
