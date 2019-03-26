Pets & Animals

Crocodile steals fish from terrified fishermen

AUSTRALIA (WPVI) -- A pair of Australian fishermen were scared out of their wits, and pretty disappointed, when a crocodile popped out of the water and snatched the large fish they had reeled in.

Video shows the moment when one of the fishermen hooked a barramundi. The second man who was recording the battle with the big fish suddenly notices the shape of a crocodile nearing the prized catch as it got close to land.

One man yells "run, bro!" as the crocodile chases after the fish.

Unfortunately, the gobbled up the fish in a few bites.

"The whole thing's gone down his gob," one of the fishermen, Dac Craig, told ABC Australia. "We were shocked, we were sad. I was disappointed for Daniel - it was a good fish."
