Pets & Animals

Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter

MARION, Indiana -- A 12-year-old dog was finally adopted after spending 2,461 days in the shelter.

Sandi, the pit bull-boxer mix, spent more than six years at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana.

She was adopted by Erin and Carrie Rhodes, who had recently lost their dog.

According to a Facebook post by the Humane Society, Erin and Carrie couldn't stop thinking about Sandi after they met her.



The Humane Society says Sandi grew accustomed to shelter life over her six-year stay, and had outlasted any of the employees.

Sandi's grand departure was filled with pets, kisses and even a few tears as she left the shelter donning a little red crown.

As Sandi and her new parents drove away, a sign sat outside the driveway to the shelter, reading, "Good luck, Sandi!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsindianaanimal rescuedogpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick has died at 56
Girl, 12, struck by vehicle while crossing street to board school bus
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
Eagles call hit on Carson Wentz dirty; Jadeveon Clowney denies intent
2-day search effort continues for missing New Jersey girl
2 injured in head-on crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
Show More
Kenney sworn in for second term, wants to tackle gun violence and poverty
AccuWeather: Breezy and cool today
Eagles lose to Seahawks, eliminated from playoffs
Car carrier catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike
Fire consumes garage, several cars in Chadds Ford
More TOP STORIES News