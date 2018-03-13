PETS & ANIMALS

Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin

EMBED </>More Videos

TRAGEDY IN THE SKIES: A United passenger says a dog died in flight from Houston to New York after being stowed away in the overhead bins. (KTRK)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
A dog died on a United Airlines flight after being placed in the overheard bin, the airline confirmed to ABC News.

WABC-TV reports, a passenger on the Houston-to-New York City flight posted on Facebook that a flight attendant "insisted" the dog be placed in the overhead compartment.

"They assured the safety of the family's pet," June Lara wrote. "So wearily, the mother agreed."


The dog remained in the bin for the three-hour flight and was not given any water, according to Lara. Upon landing at LaGuardia Airport, Lara said the dog was unresponsive.

The airline said in a statement to ABC News it assumes full responsibility for the incident.

They could not say if anyone has been disciplined as a result of the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.

United Airlines statement:

"This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again."

According to Department of Transportation statistics on animal incidents on U.S. carriers, United has the highest rate of incidents involving loss, injury or death of animals during air transportation, with 2.24 incidents every 10,000 animals transported.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsUnited Airlinespetdogu.s. & worldNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Philadelphia Zoo celebrates baby gorilla Amani's birthday
VIDEO: Whale watchers get soaked off Alaskan coast
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News