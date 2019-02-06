Two dogs jumped into action when their owner suffered a stroke inside her home.Maureen Hatcher collapsed in her St. Augustine home on Dec. 3.Hatcher says her dogs, Bella and Sadie, sensed something was wrong and knew they had to act quickly to save her life.The dogs were caught on a Ring camera running to the neighbor's home for help.Moments later, the neighbor found Hatcher in her home and called 911.She was taken to the hospital and is said to be doing OK.-----