PETS & ANIMALS

Caught on video: Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke

EMBED </>More Videos

It was almost as if the woman's dogs, Bella and Sadie, knew they had to act quickly to save her life.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. --
Two dogs jumped into action when their owner suffered a stroke inside her home.

Maureen Hatcher collapsed in her St. Augustine home on Dec. 3.

Hatcher says her dogs, Bella and Sadie, sensed something was wrong and knew they had to act quickly to save her life.

The dogs were caught on a Ring camera running to the neighbor's home for help.

Moments later, the neighbor found Hatcher in her home and called 911.

She was taken to the hospital and is said to be doing OK.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsanimal rescuestrokeu.s. & worldFlorida
PETS & ANIMALS
North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Dogs arrive in Voorhees with hopes of finding new homes
Shelter Me: The Barking Lot
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Parents turn themselves in after toddler eats heroin
Patient being tested for Ebola at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Sources: 76ers acquire Tobias Harris in deal involving 6 players
Nick Foles tells Eagles he's opting out, paving way for franchise tag
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
Bucks County woman convicted in insurance fraud case
Show More
Mom who seduced teen sentenced to 1 year in jail
Cheyney University dorms without hot water for several days
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Rain Late Today
Fuel spills onto road after crash in Pennsauken Township
Fire leaves home damaged in Tacony
More News