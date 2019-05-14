Pets & Animals

Hofstra University fraternity suspended after forcing puppy to drink from a keg

A fraternity at New York's Hofstra University has been suspended because of a video showing a dog being forced to drink beer.

In the video, a 21-year-old owner of a puppy, along with another man, force the animal to drink beer from a keg.

The incident happened during a party at Alpha Epsilon Pi's off-campus house in Hempstead on Saturday.

"That dog had no choice, it didn't say, hey, I want a beer and I want it poured down my throat. So it's wrong, on every level, it's wrong and just irrational thinking," said Gary Rogers, Nassau County SPCA.

The SPCA checked on the dog and says it appears in good health and is otherwise well-cared for.

The owner could face a misdemeanor charge of torturing of animals.
