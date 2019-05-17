Friday marks Endangered Species Day

Every year in May, the U.S. marks Endangered Species Day.It's a day to learn about plants and animals that are at risk and to participate in local conservation efforts.When a species is defined as endangered, its numbers are especially low - in the last few thousands, hundreds, or even tens.The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reports that more than 27,000 species are threatened with extinction.That's more than 27% of all assessed species.We can all help protect wildlife by learning about endangered species in our area and volunteering for local conservation efforts.Reducing our carbon footprint, using alternatives to herbicides and pesticides, recycling and buying sustainable products, and refraining from buying products made from threatened or endangered species can help make a difference.Be sure to report any illegal actions against endangered species to your local state or federal wildlife enforcement office.You can also help support charities that help endangered species across the world.