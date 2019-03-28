Pets & Animals

Good boy: K-9 deputy finds missing 8-year-olds lost in Virginia woods within 15 minutes

A deputy K-9 in Powhatan, Virginia, is being praised after he helped find two missing 8-year-old children.

POWHATAN, Va. (WPVI) -- A deputy K-9 in Powhatan, Virginia, is being praised after he helped find two missing 8-year-old children, WTVD-TV reports.

According to the Powhatan Sheriff's Office, the pair went missing in the woods on March 23.

After a 45-minute search by parents and neighbors yielded no results, the sheriff's office was called in to help.

With deputies came K-9 Bane. Within 15 minutes of entering the woods, Bane was able to track and find the children.



On March 24, the sheriff's office posted a picture of Bane to their Facebook saying, "As soon as the children were home safe he was back on patrol eager for the next call for service. Job well done K-9 Bane!"

The post also stated that while K-9 programs are hard to manage, incidents like this prove why they are important.
