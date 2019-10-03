Pets & Animals

Loose bull corralled after 3 hours on the run in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WPVI) -- Police and the Maryland Zoo helped wrangle a bull that went on the lam for hours in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 1,600-pound steer escaped a truck while being transported to a farm, according to Storyful.

Cell phone video of the bull on the run was captured by local woman Eva Riley, who can be heard saying "there's a bull coming down Pennsylvania Avenue!"



Officials tranquilized the big animal and moved him onto a flatbed trailer to return him to his owner, Scott Barao.



Barao thanked the police in the area for not shooting the "expensive" animal during the three-hour pursuit.
