animal news

Lost polar bear wanders far from home into city in Russia

MOSCOW -- An emaciated polar bear has been sighted in a Russian industrial city in Siberia, far south of its normal hunting grounds.

The animal was also reportedly spotted at a garbage dump scavenging for something to eat.

In Norilsk, the town's residents took video and pictures of the polar bear on June 17, but authorities urged people not to get too close.

Officials say it's been more than 40 years since a polar bear was seen in the area.

Anatoly Nikolaichuk, chief of the local hunting department, told the Tass news agency that local officials will now decide whether they can catch the animal and airlift it back to the north.

Environmentalists say wild animals are suffering from the shrinking hunting environment and the receding ice as the Arctic is getting warmer, and some of them have ventured south in search of food.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspolar bearenvironmentwild animalsrussiaanimal newsanimalnatureu.s. & worldclimate change
ANIMAL NEWS
Woman arrested for stomping on sea turtle nest
Calif. couple says dog died in care of trainer
Live clams move around on diner's plate
Canada's 'Free Willy' bill would ban whale, dolphin captivity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
72 Philly officers placed on leave over social media posts
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Electrical problems cause multiple rail delays, suspensions
Woman killed inside abandoned building in Philly identified
"10 years since I said goodbye:" Jamie Apody remembers Gary Papa
Show More
Dad stops stranger trying to kidnap daughter, 2, from California home
Police: Philly man found with 600 packets of heroin in his pants
Grandma holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
Philly mayor signs Roosevelt Blvd. speed cameras legislation into law
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
More TOP STORIES News