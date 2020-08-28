Pets & Animals

Whale encounter off Ocean City, New Jersey caught on video

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a simply magnificent site in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ocean City, New Jersey.

A father and son out on a fishing trip spotted a humpback whale not far from the shoreline.

Cherry Hill resident Steven Wallace and his dad were fishing at the north end of Ocean City near the Great Egg Harbor Inlet when they saw a pod of dolphins.

RELATED: Meet Dilly! Children's Hospital of Philadelphia welcomes first facility dog

They also saw a circling school of bunker fish, which Steve says was a precursor to the big moment he caught on camera.

"So I just knew to focus the camera on that group of fish - at the very least the dolphins are going to go crazy - and then a huge humpback whale breaches out of the group of bunker fish," he said.

Steve said the whale was just 30 or 40 yards away from the boat.

"My dad has been down there for fishing for 35 years and never even seen a humpback whale," he said.

Steve said he never suspected he'd have such a close encounter with a whale so close to home.

RELATED: Not 'kidding' around, herd of goats put to work in Upper Darby

"I still can't believe that was a mile off the Ocean City beach," he said. "You think that's out deep in the ocean, not right off the Great Egg Harbor Inlet."

"It's like National Geographic right in front of your eyes," he said.

Wallace says his 2-year-old son J.J. is pretty much obsessed with sea life, and has been a big fan of this video!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsocean citywhale watchingcaught on video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody for shooting at Wawa after social distancing argument
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
'This was hard to hear about': Reactions to Chadwick Boseman's death
AccuWeather: Scattered Showers And Downpours Today
Gov. Murphy signs bill to make November election mostly mail-only
Overnight shootings in Philadelphia leave victims critically injured
Storms bring damaging winds, flooding rains across area
Show More
Players rally after school allows all fall sports except football
Shooting leaves 1 dead, two injured in Chester: Police
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Teenagers say they feel pressure on social media to attend parties
More TOP STORIES News