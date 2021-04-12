Manatawny Still Works, Brandywine Valley SPCA partner up for Piper's Pals project

Brandywine Valley SPCA has partnered with Manatawny Still Works on a project called Piper's Pals.
The name refers to Piper, the mascot at Manatawny Still Works. Known as the distillery dog, Piper was rescued from a local shelter when MSW first opened in 2014. She has been there ever since.
The distillery has been a longtime supporter of local shelters donating a percentage of vodka sales to help support local animals. This latest project is highlighting long-time residents at Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Manatawny will highlight the animal at the distillery and on social media. Once the dog gets adopted the new dog parent will receive a gift package from Manatawny Still Works that includes a bottle of vodka, a shirt and a tour of the facility.
Manatawny Still Works | Facebook | Instagram
320 Circle of Progress Dr #104, Pottstown, PA 19464
Brandywine Valley SPCA | Facebook | Instagram
Multiple locations
1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380