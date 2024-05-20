Bahn, DaMo Pasta Lab, A Taste of Spain spice up 21st and Chestnut

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At 21st & Chestnut, a new stable of restaurants have added to the block's already ample dining scene.
Joining mainstays El Merkury and Mix are new comers Black Turtle Coffee, Bahn, Mochi Ring, DaMo Pasta Lab and A Taste of Spain.
With so many varieties of flavors, it is being dubbed the new international row.
Each restaurant has a unique menu, featuring everything from Central American street food at El Merkury to fresh pasta made daily at DaMo Pasta Lab.
A Taste of Spain has market offerings straight from Spain along with a robust menu featuring authentic dishes.
2104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Location
100 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Midtown Village Location
105 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rittenhouse Location
104S South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Reading Terminal Market
1136 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107