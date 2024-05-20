Head to the hills for fields of fun and flowers at Festival of The Peony

The Festival of Peonies runs May 17th through the 27th. And this year, Styers will have a food truck onsite Thursday through Sunday.

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester County is home to one of the country's oldest peony farms, clocking in at over 130 years in business.

The time of year has arrived for the annual Styer's Festival of The Peony where they open up to the public for two weeks only.

The festival is timed to match the short bloom time of the peonies, but the farm is able to ship the flowers year-round with online ordering and their preservation methods.

Now in it's sixth year, the festival is an opportunity to buy these premium cut flowers directly from the farm, or simply enjoy the natural beauty of the surroundings.

New this year will be a food truck onsite, Thursday through Sunday, and dry rose wine will be available through a partnership with Chadds Ford Winery.

The Festival runs from May 17-27.

Styer's Festival of the Peony | Facebook

400 Cossart Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

610-880-2700

hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily