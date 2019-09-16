Pets & Animals

Massive 400-pound feral hog removed from San Antonio golf course

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WPVI) -- Trappers in San Antonio, Texas, removed a 411-pound feral hog from Gateway Hills Golf Course last week.

Wyatt Walton and his team at Lone Star Trapping managed to capture the animal alive, with the help of a number of dogs.

Photos taken after the hog was subdued show the enormous size of the animal.

At the beginning of September, a new state law made it legal to hunt feral hogs in Texas without a license.

Walton told Storyful his team has captured over 3,200 feral hogs in the areas surrounding San Antonio in the last three years.

Texas Parks and Wildlife estimates there are more than 1.5 million feral hogs in the state and refers to them as "nuisance wildlife."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal guardian charged after toddler dies in hot car in NJ
Experts: Attacks in Saudi Arabia could lead to gas price hike
3 masked armed robbers targeting Wawa stores in Delaware Co.
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Trenton laundromat
Smyrna police asking for help after discovery of child's remains
UAW members continue strike outside General Motors facility in Langhorne
Lehigh University student with loaded gun arrested after altercation
Show More
Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others
Woman punched, robbed at South Philly bus stop
Jury selection begins for suspect in Bucks Co. murder case
Source: Eagles RB Clement will miss 1 to 2 weeks for shoulder injury
AccuWeather: Gorgeous Week Ahead
More TOP STORIES News