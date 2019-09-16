Massive 400-pound feral hog removed from San Antonio golf course

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WPVI) -- Trappers in San Antonio, Texas, removed a 411-pound feral hog from Gateway Hills Golf Course last week.Wyatt Walton and his team at Lone Star Trapping managed to capture the animal alive, with the help of a number of dogs.Photos taken after the hog was subdued show the enormous size of the animal.At the beginning of September, a new state law made it legal to hunt feral hogs in Texas without a license.Walton told Storyful his team has captured over 3,200 feral hogs in the areas surrounding San Antonio in the last three years.Texas Parks and Wildlife estimates there are more than 1.5 million feral hogs in the state and refers to them as "nuisance wildlife."