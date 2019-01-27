U.S. & WORLD

Missouri zoo names baby otters after Star Wars characters

Missouri zoo names baby otters after Star Wars characters.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
The Kansas City Zoo's names for three baby otters have fans joining the light side, including one well-known "Star Wars" alumnus.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Asian small-clawed otter triplets born last October have been dubbed Han, Luke and Leia. The otters were introduced to zoo-goers for the first time on Friday.

One fan of the names is actor Mark Hamill, who has played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" movie franchise. Hamill took to Twitter on Friday to tweet, "Thanks for finally reuniting Han, Luke and Leia, @KansasCityZoo. It's much appreciated! #YouOtterBeProudOfYourselves."

The triplets join older siblings Connor, Clover and Otis, along with parents Cai and Ian on exhibit inside the zoo's tropics building.

