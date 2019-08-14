Cats and Coffee are a perfect blend at "MeWow Cat Café"

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Cats, coffee, and dessert are some of Eilene Shaffer's favorite things. That's why she combined them all to create "MeWow Cat Café!"The tiny shop in Doylestown partners with the Bucks County SPCA and Kitty Junction to house cats in the café. Shaffer has seen early signs of success with a total of seven cats adopted in just six days. As cats get adopted, new cats come in.It is highly recommended that guests create reservations before visiting the café, as there is limited space in respect to the cats inside. Guests can treat themselves to desserts, coffee and tea in the company of these kittens.