community journalist

Cats and Coffee are a perfect blend at "MeWow Cat Café"

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Cats, coffee, and dessert are some of Eilene Shaffer's favorite things. That's why she combined them all to create "MeWow Cat Café!"

The tiny shop in Doylestown partners with the Bucks County SPCA and Kitty Junction to house cats in the café. Shaffer has seen early signs of success with a total of seven cats adopted in just six days. As cats get adopted, new cats come in.

It is highly recommended that guests create reservations before visiting the café, as there is limited space in respect to the cats inside. Guests can treat themselves to desserts, coffee and tea in the company of these kittens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscommunity journalistcatspetsadoptioncat cafe
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Peace, love and music shine at Haddon Woodstock Festival
Puppies get married at special wedding ceremony
The best Philly cheesesteak is in Delaware?
Music, food, and art in perfect harmony at Musikfest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
LISTEN: Radio broadcasts reveal chaotic situation during Philly active shooter incident
VIDEO from the scene of the Police Shooting
Philly father recounts call from daughter during active shooter incident
PHOTOS: Standoff and Shooting Scene in Philadelphia
Lightning sets beach umbrella shed on fire in Ocean City
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Show More
2008 with a twist: Hamels returns as rival, Manuel begins new role
Scratch-off worth $3M sold at Philly water ice shop
3-year-old sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Police seek car in relation to paintball shootings
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
More TOP STORIES News