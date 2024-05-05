Son of Holocaust survivor passes down father's story to the next generation

Jeffrey Zeiger shares his family's Holocaust survival story with students across New Jersey

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jeffrey Zeiger is the son of a Holocaust survivor; and, is devoted to sharing his father's stories as much as he can.

His father, Shelley Zeiger, was sheltered by a kind man named Anton Suchinski.

"The story involves a non-Jewish person who hid my family, buried them on the ground for 18 months. Six people got into that hole, 18 months without getting out," said Zeiger.

This inspiring story of survival was shared by Shelley Zeiger until he unfortunately passed away in 2013.

Afterwards, Jeff Zeiger decided to carry the responsibility to share this story for future generations.

He gives school presentations that not only recount the history of the tragic events; but also teach moral lessons.

"The story has a couple of lessons that are even valuable to kids today regarding bullying and treating people with respect. I think it's a message that resonates. I have thousands of letters from the kids that I've spoken to," said Zeiger.

Check out the video above to learn more and see his impact at Egg Harbor Township High School.