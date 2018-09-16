PETS & ANIMALS

Overweight cat uses underwater treadmill to help shed some pounds

EMBED </>More Videos

Overweight cat uses underwater treadmill to help shed some pounds. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on September 16, 2018.

Most cats avoid water like the plague, but one overweight kitty in Iowa is shedding the extra pounds one step at a time by using an underwater treadmill.

The cat's owner says it's tough for the cat, who is named George, to control his weight because he likes to sneak snacks.

His new workout routine consists of laser treatments to loosen him up, and then George hits the treadmill for six minutes, three times a week.

George even has a personal trainer, which costs $260 for the first ten sessions.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldcats
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Coverage of damage, flooding in Florence's wake
Man stabs ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Northeast Philadelphia
Man shot near Temple student housing in North Philadelphia
Police: Man found dead on the roadway in Lower Merion
Jersey Shore still dealing with rip currents after heavy surf advisory ends
Voorhees strip mall badly damaged by fire
Police search for missing 8-year-old in Wilmington
Firefighters battle house fire in Germantown
Show More
3 men critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence continues to bring waves of rain
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Video of Eagles arriving in Tampa for Sunday's game
300 baby chicks rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA in Lawncrest
More News