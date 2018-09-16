Overweight cat uses underwater treadmill to help shed some pounds

Most cats avoid water like the plague, but one overweight kitty in Iowa is shedding the extra pounds one step at a time by using an underwater treadmill.The cat's owner says it's tough for the cat, who is named George, to control his weight because he likes to sneak snacks.His new workout routine consists of laser treatments to loosen him up, and then George hits the treadmill for six minutes, three times a week.George even has a personal trainer, which costs $260 for the first ten sessions.------