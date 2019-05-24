Pets & Animals

Georgia police K-9 dies chasing suspect in 90-degree weather

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A police K-9 in Gwinnett County, Georgia, died Thursday after chasing a suspect in 90-degree heat.

Police said Eli, a 9-year-old police dog, and his handler Officer Bonanno, were called in to help track a suspect who fled from officers.

Within 30 minutes of the pursuit, Eli, an eight-year veteran with the department, started to shows signs of distress, which were believed to be related to the heat, AJC reports.

The dog was then taken to a veterinarian for treatment; however, he passed after that evening.

"We mourn the loss of this courageous K-9 and will provide more details at a later time," Gwinnett police said in a news release. "Please keep Officer Bonnano and his family in your thoughts."



Police did not say if the suspect was captured or what started the chase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgiacrimepolice chasek 9dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Matt Pellman's Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Planner
Man dead, woman injured in North Philly shooting
Police search for woman who opened fire in West Philly
Philly population continues to grow...just barely
AAA: Higher gas prices during Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Headed to Delaware beaches? There are rules to follow
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
Accuweather: Nice Today, Mainly Nice This Weekend
Philly special education teacher charged with selling cocaine
More TOP STORIES News