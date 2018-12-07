PETS & ANIMALS

Rat romps through school vending machine in viral video

DELRAY BEACH, Florida --
One thing you don't want to see in a vending machine is a rat, but that's exactly what some high schoolers saw.

A student recorded the rat running through vending machine inside Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach, Florida.

In the video you can see the hungry rat climbing through the machine and coming in contact with packaged snacks.

The video is now making the rounds on social media, causing students to scream and parents to cringe.

Damian Swint saw the rodent before wrestling practice.

"I was about to buy a Gatorade out the vending machine, so I looked next to it and it's the snack machine and it's a rat just like going through it, like eating stuff and stuff," Swint said.

The school district says the principal was immediately made aware and the vending machine was locked so students couldn't use it.

An exterminator was also called.

