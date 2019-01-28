PETS & ANIMALS

Music to the ears of homeless animals

EMBED </>More Videos

In this episode of Shelter Me, we meet a singer-songwriter whose concerts are music to the ears of homeless animals.

Shelter Me
In this episode of Shelter Me, we meet a singer-songwriter whose concerts are music to the ears of homeless animals.
Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook | Sidewalk Angels Foundation
1242 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
pets-animalsShelter Mepet adoptionpetanimal
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Missouri zoo names baby otters after Star Wars characters
Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge
Tiny pups take part in mini sled dog races in Minnesota
Local dog looking for forever home after 17 months in shelter
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Painting stolen in front of visitors at Russian museum
Show More
Man gets 105 years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Murder charges likely after NYPD search of Pa. landfill
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
Resident: Havana looks like "a horror movie" after tornado
More News