Terminally ill dog fulfills bucket list, becomes police K-9 for a day

PASCO, Wash. -- Police in Pasco, Washington, helped a terminally ill dog named Eddie fulfill some bucket list activities, including becoming an honorary police K-9.

Eddie has an inoperable tumor and 6 to 12 months to live, according to the Pasco Police. But the good boy was all smiles as he visited area businesses alongside Officer Taylor and Detective Lee on on Monday, January 20.



After being sworn in, Eddie's mission for the day was to visit stores in the Pasco and Richland areas and pick up items donated to benefit Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue, police said.

During his big day out Eddie got to wear a police jacket, play in a pool filled with toys, and was even interviewed at local station KNDU.



Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is taking care of Eddie in his final months and has found a foster family to ease him through his hospice care, police said.
