Top 6: New Jersey pet adoption center has cats, dogs looking for a forever home

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Right off of County House Road in Blackwood, New Jersey, you'll find Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center. They survive on donations and contracts with various municipalities and function smoothly because of their loving staff and close to 75 volunteers.
They have a foster program that's filled to the brim, and it's especially full with kittens. Last year alone they had about 700 animals in foster care.
All pets go through behavior and medical evaluation in their clinic, are fully vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped before being adopted out. After that, you can take home a new pet for an adoption fee that's between $75 and $300.
They're an open-intake facility, which means they have to take in whatever comes to their door, and since they hold up to 500 animals at any given time, moving them back out is top priority.
So, I figured I'd help them with that. Here are some furry friends that caught my eye!
- Fluffy is a 5-year-old kitty surrender who loves massages. He had to have an eye removed and all of his hair shaved off because it was so matted when they got him, but with his charming personality, you don't even notice it. He even preferred to be scratched over playing with his toys!
- Shelby is a 5-year-old, hound mix who came here all the way from Texas. She is understandably a little shy, but she warms up with some treats. She would do best in a calmer home with someone who loves to take her for walks!
- Ducky is a 5-year-old brindle pit boxer mix, who is slightly visually impaired, but his nose sure works! He found all the treats I had hidden in my pocket. He was working it for belly rubs and slobbery kisses, and already knows how to sit!
- Augie is an 8-year-old German shepherd with the biggest puppy heart. He came to the shelter covered in unknown chemicals and burns, but with the medical staff's help, he's healing quickly. Even after what he's gone through, he still loves to frolic and play and snuck a wet kiss on my face every chance he got.
To add any of these special pets to your family, or to take a look around, please visit Homeward Bound adoption center, Tuesday through Sunday.
