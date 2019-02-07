PETS & ANIMALS

USPS honoring military dogs with 2019 forever stamp collection

EMBED </>More Videos

USPS announced that one of their 2019 forever stamp collections will honor the "nation's brave and loyal military working dogs."

The United States Postal Service announced in a statement that one of their 2019 forever stamp collections will honor the "nation's brave and loyal military working dogs."

KTRK-TV reports, the four new stamps will show breeds commonly used in the armed forces including the German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd.

The dogs will sit on top of a white star with either a red or blue background. USPS said the colors represent the American flag and patriotism.

Dogs have served in the US military since World War I. There are currently an estimated 2,300 working dogs on US bases world-wide.

Their heightened sense of smell and convenient size make them suitable to perform a variety of tasks, including search and rescue.
A memorial in New Jersey honors all dogs that have served in the military.

While the memorial was originally built to remember those dogs that served in Vietnam, it honors all dogs that have served in the military.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogservice animalmilitaryUSPSu.s. & worldpost office
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Vet sentenced for implanting heroin in puppies as drug mules
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Philly coffee shop helping homeless animals find forever homes
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Multiple people sickened at Berks County middle school
Tanker truck bursts into flames after crash on I-95 ramp
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
Man critical after being struck by car in Mayfair
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
Woman speaks out after being robbed while tending to children
Show More
Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Sources: 76ers trade Markelle Fultz to Orlando Magic
Officials working to correct Trenton water contamination issue
Vet sentenced for implanting heroin in puppies as drug mules
More News