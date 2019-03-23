Pets & Animals

Zoo in Poland welcomes rare white penguin

Zoo in Poland welcomes rare white penguin. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 23, 2019.

A zoo in Poland has a new resident -- an albino penguin!

The director of the zoo says the penguin is very lucky to have been born at the zoo.

Albino penguins are rare because they're the first to be attacked by predators as they stand out in the wild.

The director said all albinos are also prone to disease.

The black pigment that's responsible for ordinary penguins' feathers and skin color is also a protective layer.

