New Jersey family talks about enrolling their children in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials

ESSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Pfizer officially submitted data to the FDA on its vaccine in kids ages five to eleven years old.
Milly Wagman, 8, and her two younger brothers, ages 6 and 17 months, were all enrolled in clinical trials testing the Pfizer vaccine through Rutgers Health Sciences.
Parents Jenna and Zack were happy to get their vaccines when it came to their kids and they wanted the opportunity for added protection.
"We want to be able to have our kids play with our friends without masks, go to school without masks one day to kind of get life back to normal and vaccines are the best way to do that," Zack said.
The explained the process to the kids, but, ultimately, let them decide. They don't know yet if the kids received placebo or vaccine.
Data from Pfizer shows two shots at a lower dose is safe and effective in kids 5 to 11 years old. The FDA will soon review that data.
Dr. Julia Sammons at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is waiting to see the science as well. If it checks out, she hopes the vaccine becomes authorized for kids soon.
"As a pediatric infectious disease specialist and as a mother of kids under 12 years of age, it would be very welcome news to me," she said.
As for side effects, Milly had a sore arm and the Wagmans say their middle son was a bit tired but otherwise fine. And they didn't notice anything out of the ordinary with their 17-month-old.
Officials say we could see a decision on Pfizer's vaccine for 5- to 11-years-olds by the end of October.
