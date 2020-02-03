Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5899541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans celebrate the Chiefs win on Sunday night in South Philadelphia.

CONGRATULATIONS COACH REID!! You finally got the hump off of your back. You have been a blessing to so many of us as a Coach yes, but also as a man. You’ve learned & given so much to so many... You Earned it!! LOVE YOU!!! #BigRed #SuperBowlChampion pic.twitter.com/bc1nqJjgJG — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 3, 2020

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

CONGRATS TO MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE COACH ANDY REID ON YOUR 1ST SUPER BOWL WIN!! YOU DESERVED IT! CONGRATS @CHIEFS! Super Bowl LIV Champs — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 3, 2020

HOW

'BOUT

THOSE

CHIEEEEEEEEEEFS?!?! pic.twitter.com/nIBNc1ILKr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

MIAMI (WPVI) -- Finally, Andy Reid gets to hoist the Lombardi trophy.Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs erased a 10-point deficit and went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.It's the first Super Bowl crown for the Chiefs coach, who will no longer wear the distinction of being the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship.The Chiefs had a comeback flair throughout the playoffs. They erased a 24 point deficit to the Houston Texans in the divisional round, and then rallyed from deficits of 10-0 and 17-7 to beat Tennessee in the AFC championship game.They did it one more time, on football's biggest stage, and are Super Bowl champions for the second time. The Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl, then won Super Bowl IV - some 50 years ago.Reid, who was with the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 years, never won a title with the Birds, but he laid the foundation for Philadelphia to become a contender. He went 130-93-1 as Eagles coach and reached four consecutive conference title games and a Super Bowl, but fell short of delivering a title in Philadelphia.Reid's win was celebrated Sunday night on Twitter.