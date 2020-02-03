Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI (WPVI) -- Finally, Andy Reid gets to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs erased a 10-point deficit and went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.



It's the first Super Bowl crown for the Chiefs coach, who will no longer wear the distinction of being the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship.

The Chiefs had a comeback flair throughout the playoffs. They erased a 24 point deficit to the Houston Texans in the divisional round, and then rallyed from deficits of 10-0 and 17-7 to beat Tennessee in the AFC championship game.

EMBED More News Videos

Fans celebrate the Chiefs win on Sunday night in South Philadelphia.



They did it one more time, on football's biggest stage, and are Super Bowl champions for the second time. The Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl, then won Super Bowl IV - some 50 years ago.

Reid, who was with the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 years, never won a title with the Birds, but he laid the foundation for Philadelphia to become a contender. He went 130-93-1 as Eagles coach and reached four consecutive conference title games and a Super Bowl, but fell short of delivering a title in Philadelphia.

Reid's win was celebrated Sunday night on Twitter.













The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiakansas city chiefsnflsuper bowlsports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
2020 NFL season projections: Chances to make Super Bowl, win division, land top draft spot, more
2020 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus post-draft winners for every team
How coronavirus precautions hurt these eight NFL draft prospects
Best small-college studs ever for all 32 NFL teams: Payton, Rice, McNair and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News