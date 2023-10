6abc employees help Philabundance fight hunger in Philadelphia

The event was in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Disney.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some 6abc employees were hard at work at Philabundance in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, helping support its mission to fight hunger.

Employees donned Mickey Mouse ears while sorting and packing boxes of food.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.