PHILADANCO's 'The Continuum' to debut work from company alums

PHILADANCO is returning to the Perelman Theater stage with a new season called 'The Continuum' featuring premieres choreographed by company alumni.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PHILADANCO's new season is called 'The Continuum: Now, New, Next.'

It will introduce PHILADANCO's next generation of choreographers.

While many of the dancers go on to have storied careers, PHILADANCO alumni often make their way back to choreograph new work for the company.

Award-winning choreographer Francisco Gella will debut his new work called 'Seasons'.

"It's about jubilation and revelation, and the different types of seasons that we become, either in our own psyche or in the world," says Kim Bears-Bailey, Artistic Director of PHILADANCO!

Bernard Gaddis was the youngest to ever join PHILADANCO at just 15 years old.

The company will also debut his ballet 'Stolen Moments' this season.

"He's dealing with six couples," says Bears-Bailey. "It's about relationships, and how it can be something that's tender and forbidden at the same time."

PHILADANCO was founded in 1970 by Joan Myers Brown, who began training young dancers herself during a time when many African Americans were denied entry to dance schools.

Fifty-two years later, PHILADANCO is known around the world for progressing and preserving African American dance traditions in every show they perform.

'The Continuum: Now, New, Next' runs from October 28-30 at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater.

PHILADANCO! | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

215-387-8200