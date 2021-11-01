Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers pay homage to Spectrum with new City Edition uniform

Fans who want to relive the Spectrum era can purchase City Edition merchandise starting Monday, Nov. 15.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are going back in time for this year's City Edition uniforms.

The 2021-2022 special edition uniform will pay homage to the team's former home, the Philadelphia Spectrum.

The team pays homage to the iconic Philadelphia Spectrum, "America's Showplace," which served as the 76ers' home arena from 1967-96.

Philadelphia 76ers


The Sixers played at "America's Showplace" from 1967 to 1996.



The Sixers released more information about the City Edition uniform on Monday:

  • The uniform, with a navy-blue base color, features a red, 1970s-style "Sixers" wordmark across the chest, which was inspired by a similar concept used in an arching fashion on 76ers uniforms from 1971-76.


  • The team's customary red, white and blue trims the jersey, while both sides of the top showcase the Spectrum color panel, displaying the colors of each of the four major sports teams in Philadelphia: the 76ers (blue), Philadelphia Eagles (green), Philadelphia Flyers (orange) and Philadelphia Phillies (red).


  • The uniform's shorts feature three pieces that call back to the Spectrum era, including a custom badge logo on one side of the shorts, the bicentennial "76" logo on the other, and an "S," on the belt-buckle space of the shorts.

  • Each uniform will feature diamond Nike and NBA logos representing the league's 75th anniversary season.


The team's customary red, white and blue trims the jersey, while both sides of the top showcase the Spectrum color panel.

Philadelphia 76ers



Fans who want to relive the Spectrum era can purchase City Edition merchandise starting Monday, Nov. 15 on SixersShop.com or at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Philadelphia 76ers will also be unveiling the City Edition court, featuring the Spectrum badge logo at center court.

Accompanying the apparel will be the City Edition court, featuring the custom Spectrum badge logo at center court.

Philadelphia 76ers



The painted area will be navy blue, while the sidelines and baselines will be red. The bench-side sideline will showcase the Spectrum color panel as well as the previously seen "Brotherly Love" script wordmark. The 1970s-style "Sixers" wordmark will be seen in white on each baseline.

The Sixers will wear their City Edition uniforms for each "Spirit of 76" game, starting on Wednesday, Nov. 3 vs. Chicago. There are 13 "Spirit of 76" nights this season.

The video featured in the player above is from a previous story.
