Philadelphia 76ers will play Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference Semifinals

Philadelphia 76ers fans celebrate sweep against Brooklyn Nets, expect to take on Boston Celtics next

The 76ers-Celtics series tips off on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Boston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's official! The Philadelphia 76ers will play the Boston Celtics in the next round of the NBA playoffs.

Boston won the series 4-2 against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night.

The 76ers swept the Nets last weekend in Game 4 without NBA's leading scorer and MVP finalist Joel Embiid, who suffered a right knee sprain during Game 3.

It remains unclear when Embiid will play in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Embiid was at a doctor's exam while the team practiced at its New Jersey facility.

"I'm just going to wait," Rivers said. "They'll call me later and we'll see where he's at."

Embiid averaged 33.1 points this season to win his second straight scoring title. He also averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game. He played in 66 games, the second-highest total of his career.

