Proposed Philadelphia 76ers stadium in Center City would push Greyhound bus station out

The proposed arena, 76 Place at Market East, would envelop the property currently occupied by Greyhound.

If the new 76ers stadium were to become a reality, the Greyhound bus depot would have to find another home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The group proposing the $1.3 billion stadium for the 76ers is dreaming big.

The proposed arena, 76 Place at Market East, would stretch from 10th Street to 11th Street, then from Market Street - passing over Filbert Street - and ending at a small cut-through, Cuthbert Street.

"I can't wait because I think it's a great location," said Craig Jackson of North Philadelphia.

But that means the Greyhound bus depot, located between Filbert and Cuthbert, would have to find another home.

"For the stadium, they're going to move Greyhound? That's not right! Then people will have to go farther to get on the bus," said Chana Smith, stopping at the depot from Pittsburgh.

"The days of Greyhound are gone, because if you're not flying you're not doing anything else but driving," said Jackson.

Michael Ha has owned QT Vietnamese Sandwiches along north 10th Street for 12 years. His shop would sit in the shadow of a behemoth billion-dollar basketball stadium.

"It takes away from the neighborhood as far as its heritage, culture, its people. When you bring something of that magnitude to Chinatown, you're going to strip away everything that's left," said Ha.

76 Devcorp, the group proposing the new stadium, says it will work with the community, the city and Greyhound to come up with a viable solution.

But that at the very earliest demolition or construction on this massive project wouldn't start for four years.

This project is in its infancy. Not only would the sale of these properties have to go through, but the city would also have to green-light the construction of the massive sports complex.